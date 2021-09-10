Reading someone else’s words Thursday afternoon, President Biden plunged the sword of a tyrant into the heart of the Constitutional republic known as the United States. The president will force private companies that employ 100 or more people to not only make their employees get a shot, but to also have the employer pay for time off.
He cannot do that. No president can. But it’s not a surprising step considering that the man who gave him power also gave us Obamacare, forcing people to purchase a product they may not want or be penalized. Those in power now really don’t care about the Constitution, rules or laws — they will do whatever they can to push their agenda. The tyrannical socialist puppetmasters controlling Biden's words and actions would love it. Once the door of control is open, the mighty push of government will not relent.
But what if this is the latest salvo into the federal government stoking a war within our borders to then declare martial law, stripping freedoms and policing speech. The “crazy talk” of conspiracy theorists is becoming frighteningly accurate. The focus of those fears are the 80 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump.
Those people don’t care for government overreach. They believe in personal responsibility, limited government interference in the economy and a governmental hands-off approach. Those views fly in the face of whomever is leading this country now, who believes in maximum government. The more the government provides, the more likely it will be for those recipients to keep the providers in power.
Those Trump voters are a pesky lot, though. They push back against radical school boards pushing far-left agendas. They go to football games without fear of catching a virus. They are not easily controlled. They love the military and wrap themselves in the flag. How could they be silenced?
Start by making them angry by arbitrarily censoring social-media posts. Ban the president they voted for yet keep accounts associated with the Taliban active. Then start talking about mask mandates. Conservatives do not like mandates. They also don't appreciate being told what to do with their children. Mask mandates will work them up, too.
Trump voters love the military, so let's orchestrate one of the most embarrassing withdrawals in modern history. This was no accident. This was planned, for maximum humiliation and weakness shown on a scale that hasn’t been seen in more than 40 years. Thirteen heroes were killed, and to sully their memory a bit more — maybe a purposeful act to further stoke the flames — the president checked his watch several times as the bodies of those heroes passed. We wonder if he even knew where he was?
And now, Biden has permanently affixed the moniker of “tyrant” onto his office door. If public businesses can be told what to do, there is nothing this government cannot do. Nothing.
The backlash on this will be fierce. But it must remain in the realm of the law. The tyrants want physical resistance. They want a reason to shut every conservative in the USA down. It's the only thing standing between them and absolute power.
It’s up to the states and the people now. Do they have the backbone to stand up to the behemoth? Are the people strong enough to push back against tyranny?
“And David put his hand in his bag, and took thence a stone, and slang it, and smote the Philistine in his forehead, that the stone sunk into his forehead; and he fell upon his face to the earth.” - 1 Samuel 17:49
