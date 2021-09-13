“Saving Private Ryan” is full of poignant scenes and sentiments, but the defining moment of the epic World War II movie is summed up in two words near the end.
The plot: A small group of soldiers set out to find the lone surviving brother from a family to send him home. They face near-impossible odds, suffer casualties and dissension over the practicality of risking so much to find one man.
When the costly mission is accomplished, Capt. John Miller (played by Tom Hanks) is drawing his last breaths on the battlefield as he pulls Private James Ryan (played by Matt Damon) close to him and gasps, “Earn this.”
Those haunting words came to mind while watching the memorial service from a field in Shanksville, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 11. As every American should know, a group of courageous patriots on board — armed only with the knowledge that terrorists had hijacked their plane and were likely on a suicide mission to take out the U.S. Capitol or the White House — decided to sacrifice their lives to prevent the attack.
They may have saved the president, vice president, members of Congress, other officials and staffers and our hallowed halls. Their actions proved they were willing to die to save our country’s leaders and monuments to freedom.
Twenty years later, we challenge our nation’s leaders to look themselves in the mirror and ask: “Have you earned this?”
Some of the same politicians who were in office then may be alive today because of the heroes on that plane. And sadly, the “ordinary” red-blooded Americans like the ones who gave their lives to take down the hijackers that morning are the people those leaders — Democrat and Republican — have the most contempt for.
They serve as props as politicians pursue their sole purpose of maintaining power, and they’re the ones who get pushed aside by far too many policy decisions.
The people on United Flight 93 went down as heroes, but we’ve fallen more divided than ever.
The speeches and the memorials for them were nice. But it would be more meaningful if our politicians’ actions honored them — just like the true heroes’ actions honored our leaders and country that fateful day.
