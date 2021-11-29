We have said it in the past and we will say it into the future — there will ALWAYS be another variant of COVID-19, and the hysterical national media will do anything and everything to hype the American people into a fit.
One week ago, most of the national news was about how Americans were set to travel all over the world, a sign that this country had been victorious against a deadly virus. It was a sign that, with the skies packed and the roads clogged with travelers, it was a perfect time to kiss the grandkids again. What a great week!
By Saturday, something called the “Omicron” variant — the World Health Organization skipped over “Xi” as a variant name as another bow to the communist Chinese leader by the same name — was discovered in South Africa. Immediately, headlines declared “Americans on high alert” ... “Fauci issues dire warning about new variant” ... “Nations begin lockdowns to curb spread of deadly Omicron variant.”
But wait ... just a few days ago, we were doing a collective jig being able to travel and see family. In less than a week, a brand-new variant went from Americans flying the friendly skies to heading back toward mandates and possible lockdowns. Amazing how much information is already known about this variant, when it appears to have come out of nowhere. Or did it? ....
From “two weeks to slow the curve” to a perpetual state of fear and lockdown, irresponsible — and mostly unelected — bureaucrats continue to push the limits. There is little desire to actually get past this virus. Like any crisis, this one must be taken advantage of for political and ideological gain. But since those pushing for these control methods already know the American people will capitulate, cover their children’s faces with masks and be willing to cash in a high sum of freedom under the guise of safety from a political body that cares little about the people and more about their own self-interests and re-election campaigns.
Now it is Omicron. The cable news cycles will ramp up irresponsible coverage to put fear into the American people. That should come as no surprise. Corporate media and political leaders now share the same bed. Once the guardians of the Fourth Estate, the national media has turned into little more than water carriers for the political elite.
In the Greek alphabet, the next letter after Omicron is Pi. Will that be the next one, or will the WHO skip over that, then maybe bring it back on, say, March 14? Could the next one be Rho? Or how about Sigma? Nine more letters and it will be on to the Gaelic alphabet. By the time the 2024 presidential election rolls around, we will be dealing with the French “Au Revoir” variant.
As long as there are letters and alphabets, lying public officials and a lapdog media at their disposal, there will always be another variant. Fear is the end game — not eradicating a virus, but fear of that virus. For fear opens the door to control. The payoff for that political control over the sheep is too lucrative for there not to be another variant.
