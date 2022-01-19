Want a surefire way to make elections fair and keep “democracy” intact? Make every person who casts a ballot show an ID.
Oh, we know, the mere mention of showing an ID to vote is a sign of one being a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan. Claims of racism, racism, racism will ring from the roof- tops. How dare you ask that I show proof of who I am in order to help choose the direction of this nation!
But what about the following, which cannot be done without an ID: buy alcohol, buy cigarettes, open a bank account, apply for federal assistance, apply for Medicare or Medicaid, apply for Social Security, apply for unemployment or a job, rent or buy a house, rent or drive or buy a vehicle, get on an airplane, pick up sports tickets at the will-call window, get married, buy a gun, adopt a pet, rent a hotel room, apply for a hunting license, apply for a fishing license, buy a cellphone, visit a casino, pick up a prescription, donate blood, buy an M-rated video game, purchase medications containing alcohol such as NyQuil ... we could go on and on.
In New York City, one cannot sit down inside a restaurant without showing proof of vaccination and an ID. Similarly, New Orleans and other left-leaning cities demand proof of ID and vaccination upon entering a business. But when it comes to Americans’ most sacred obligation — voting — Democrats are pushing “civil-rights” bills that would make it illegal to ask for voters to show an ID. Showing an ID, Americans will be told, is akin to poll taxes and a return to the Jim Crow South of the 1950s.
As that list above showed, this is far from the 1950s. There is very little anyone can do without an ID, whether it be a state ID, passport or driver’s license. Showing that to prove who one is is not an impediment to democracy, but a safeguard.
It’s an especially tough sell to claim that anyone is being denied the right to vote following an election in which a record number of ballots were cast. The bottom line on these bills: Democrats are about to lose power in Congress. The American people have seen the destruction that can be done to our society in just one year.
Democrats are desperate, so they pull out the tried-and-true method to ram through irresponsible legislation — if you don’t pass it, you are a racist, a talking point that is getting mighty tired in the year 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.