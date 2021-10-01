As you are walking around town today (Saturday) for the Loblolly Festival, there will be temptations to buy everything, whether you can afford it or not. There may be a $1,000 painting or a $2,000 antique bowl that would look per- fect in the living room. Maybe an argument will ensue.
“But it is so beautiful. Wouldn’t that painting look wonderful over our fireplace?” half of a couple will ask.
“It sure would, but ...” The pause will be long. “We can’t afford it.”
“But if we put it on the credit card, we can pay for it over time,” the response will come.
“We can’t afford it,” the practical one will say.
Take that Loblolly couple onto the national stage now as Democrats try to ram through $3.5 trillion more in spending without even one consideration of the obvious: “WE CAN’T AFFORD IT.”
The federal government can print money, but the more those presses roll, the less the money is worth and the more crippling it will be to future generations.
If a family were carrying the debt load of the United States, it would have filed bankruptcy 50 times over, but since the irresponsible leaders’ control the printing presses, who cares? Print more. Carve out enough goodies for enough special interests to ensure two more years in office.
As it seems now, the only thing standing in the way of passing this irresponsible monstrosity are Sens.
Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Those two cloe-to-fiscally-sane Democrats are wary of passing such a bill and hamstringing future generations further into debt.
Stay strong. For the love of country, do not buckle. While this bill is labeled as $3.5 trillion, does anyone know? Can anyone understand anything in the bill? Of course not. It is purposefully crafted that way so, in Pelosi’s own words, “You have to pass the bill to see what’s in it.”
Do not hamper us with trillions more in spending. There likely are a lot of good things in the bill, much like there is good in having that beautiful painting hanging over your fireplace. The fact is, though, we as a country cannot afford it.
Repeat: WE CANNOT AFFORD IT!
