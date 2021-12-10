We can now add Sen. Roger Wicker to the growing list of state “conservatives” who need to be put out to political pasture. Wicker joined with 50 Democrats and 12 other swamp Republicans in voting for a shifty move to allow New York’s Chuck Schumer to raise the debt ceiling while also being able to eventually vote against it, which will likely include a press release from Wicker’s office about the Democrats’ irresponsible spending policies. Did you ever think you would see the day where a Mississippi senator would jump in bed with Chuck Schumer?
What else should we expect from Swamp Republicans led by the most swampy of them all, Mitch McConnell? It was McConnell who crafted a plan to make a special “one-time rule exception” to bypass the only tool the minority in the Senate has — the filibuster. To pass a debt-ceiling increase, it would take 60 votes — an impossibility. But now, open the spigots to more and more irresponsible spending — and we can thank the likes of Roger Wicker for it.
His vote came not long after Mississippi District 4 Representative Steven Palazzo’s vote to allow the federal government the ability to create a federal COVID vaccine database. Despite his denials that it would do no such thing, we are highly skeptical of anything that emanates from the Democrats running Congress. Did you ever think that Palazzo would jump in bed with the likes of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff?
Needless to say, it is time to get moving to get both Palazzo and Wicker moving — out of being representatives for this state.
To show how much they were in favor of their votes, neither’s press offices issued a release about it. Palazzo, to his credit, delivered an answer to the Leader-Call’s query, but we wonder — if he was so proud of his vote, why not post a press release onto his website? Similarly, after Wicker joined forces with Schumer, there is nary a word about it on his website. One would think if both moves are positive for Mississippians, both would be quick to let the masses know about it. But like the swamp creatures they are, they will remain silent hoping that their participation in the Chuck Schumer-Mitch McConnell “D.C. game” will go unnoticed.
It is up to each of us to make them notice. Make them notice at the ballot box. Send them both home to retirement. Impose term limits on both of them. Then they can slither back into the depths of the murky waters where they seem to be most comfortable.
Shame on Roger Wicker. Shame on Steven Palazzo. But at least both have shown their true colors — the same colors, apparently, that Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi wear.
How sad.
