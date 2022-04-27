It doesn’t seem possible that President Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers will improve. No matter what poll one looks at, Biden is in a nosedive. He is losing every demographic and seems to have no plans to fix anything.
The tea leaves are pointing to a Republican rout in the midterm elections, but we must not be fooled. There was a movement only a dozen years ago known as the TEA — Taxed Enough Already — Party that swept the GOP into power in both the House and Senate.
When that happens this November, we must be sure not to have a repeat of 2010. How many promised to be different and be fighters, only to get seduced by The Swamp that is Washington, D.C.? Leadership now in the Republican House and Senate are swamp creatures through and through. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are poised to rise as majority leaders, and both are equipped with scales. Politics as usual. Backroom deals. Everything good, principled, conservatives loathe about their elected leaders.
Here in Jones County, known for its free-thinking, one of those big promisors from 2010 is still in the House, going along to get along and bringing back money to the Gulf Coast. Steven Palazzo seems to get stiffer and stiffer competition every two years, yet no one has been able to oust the entrenched-in-the-swamp representative.
Republicans will be in control of the Legislative Branch soon. But will it be the smoky, back-room version or the America First fight-like-hell version of today’s “conservative” movement? We hope for the latter, but we fear the former will happen.
