Thursday’s Election Day headline calling the turnout in Jones County “historic” truly was just that. Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks reported that 68 percent of eligible voters in Jones County came out to the polls to cast ballots. The turnout exceeded anything Brooks has seen in her tenure as circuit clerk or in the years before as deputy clerk. We applaud the residents of Jones County.
The presidential race obviously drove the massive turnout. The fact that there was only one contested local race on the ballot should prove that. Also consider that the one local contested race was only in a handful of polling precincts for a justice court seat. Had it been for Mayor of Laurel or Sheriff of Jones County, we certainly would have expected those massive numbers.
In everyday life, while the presidency is the most talked about, highest office in the land, it is those local races that have the greatest effects on residents’ everyday lives. In the grand scheme of politics, choosing the mayor and board of supervisors for Jones County is much more important than voting for a president. The local races decide the economic and social health of a community.
So now the gauntlet has been laid. The proof is in the statistics. Jones Countians will come out in droves to vote. But let’s make sure that this is not an anomaly. Let’s make sure that next year, when local races are on the ballots, the turnout is equal if not better.
While Brooks lauded the efforts of the voters, the voters should return the favor and laud the efforts of Brooks and her team. Election night in Jones County was as smooth as they come. The votes are tabulated quickly and fairly. The results are given in a timely manner. The professionals — and volunteers — who oversee the elections here are the best.
As we are watching now on a national level, it is not like this everywhere. Abnormalities, recounts and shenanigans in vote-tabulating centers are casting a shadow over the legitimacy of the election process. Thankfully, such is not the case in Jones County.
We should all be grateful for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.