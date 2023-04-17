Nikki Haley is in. South Carolina’s Tim Scott likely will announce his intention to run for the Republican nomination soon. Vivek Ramaswamy, who has some terrific ideas but less than zero name recognition, tossed his hat in the ring. Likely, Mike Pence and Chris Christie will join the fray as well, and maybe a couple others in the GOP race for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Not one of those mentioned has a chance in Hades to win said nomination. The GOP primary will come down to two men — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. That is it. The debate stage should be cleared now, for all of those aforementioned candidates will only be on the stage to bring attention to themselves. None are a serious challenge.
When the field clears and there are the two Alpha males left standing, will it be an intra-party bloodbath or should they find a way to somehow create a superteam?
If a DeSantis-Trump primary turns into a knock-down, drag-out, is it a bad thing? Could it be that beating each other up will only harden whichever candidate emerges victorious? We have seen how the corporate media “partners” of the government are going to come after whomever wins the Republican nomination — with a vicious vigor that will dwarf anything the candidates can do to each other. Might as well get bloodied and beaten early, because the onslaught of attacks will only ramp up after.
Then there is the school of thought that Trump and DeSantis should form a super team of freedom, with Trump serving one more term in office where he will usher back in the same policies that had this country flying before the Chinese released — on purpose or accidentally — a virus that led directly to the election of a walking department-store dummy who spent an entire campaign season in his basement. Then it would be DeSantis for two terms.
The latter seems unlikely and one need only look to when two Alpha dogs get into a ring. One will come out the victor. It is nature and it is life.
Look for a brawl between the two, but remember that the winner will have to be prepared to play hardball and brawl with a Democrat Party that has collectively gone insane through “woke”-ism, equity and a cult of climate change that, if the policies fully take hold, will lead to genocide of millions of people.
The days of being the gentlemanly party of “reaching” across the aisle in compromise in national politics is ending. The GOP always talks about working across the aisle; the Democrats don’t offer such. They play for keeps and power, the GOP plays along to get along.
Get the two heavyweights in the ring and let them at it. The Alpha will emerge stronger and maybe, just maybe, be able to save this rotting corpse of a country that is committing national suicide in the name of being “woke.”
