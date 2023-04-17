Nikki Haley is in. South Carolina’s Tim Scott likely will announce his intention to run for the Republican nomination soon. Vivek Ramaswamy, who has some terrific ideas but less than zero name recognition, tossed his hat in the ring. Likely, Mike Pence and Chris Christie will join the fray as well, and maybe a couple others in the GOP race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Not one of those mentioned has a chance in Hades to win said nomination. The GOP primary will come down to two men — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. That is it. The debate stage should be cleared now, for all of those aforementioned candidates will only be on the stage to bring attention to themselves. None are a serious challenge.

