Our inboxes are loaded with news items (and all sorts of advertisements and political propaganda disguised as news items) every day. Much of what we receive isn’t relevant to our community newspaper, but every once in a while, something interesting pops up that isn’t local but needs to be shared.
One such item arrived this week — a report on the “state’s best and brightest young journalists” converging on the University of Mississippi for the annual Mississippi Scholastic Press Association Convention. In addition to the usual wide array of awards, organizers added a new recognition for the Top 10 student journalists in the state.
We especially like what MPSA director and Ole Miss journalism professor R.J. Morgan said of the new honor: “We envision this being on the same level as being named to an all-state football team or Mississippi Lions Band. (These students) have made a difference in their schools and communities through the stories they’ve told and the moments they’ve helped capture.”
We are heartened to know that capable young people are still considering going into this profession. In this day and age of slanted reporting and outright fake news, we need that. We’re convinced that our country will soon come back to traditional journalism, after being overwhelmed by all of the unreliable sources out there. That’s the good news.
The bad news? No one from our community made the list. No, there were four students from Oxford High, two from Madison-St. Joseph Catholic School, one from Madison Central, one from Jackson Prep, one from Center Hill in Olive Branch and one from George County.
That tells us there aren’t enough high schools pushing student journalism. There have to be talented young journalists around here, or those with the potential to be. Otherwise, The Radionian at Jones College wouldn’t rack up so many awards year after year, just like it did by bringing home the top prize again this year.
We should have a stable of young writers contributing to Bobcat Jr. and to the Leader-Call. But that’s been the biggest battle over the years — finding those whose reliability, ability and work ethic match their stated desire to write for us.
Even if you don’t want to make a career of it, going into journalism for a couple of years will teach you life skills that will be valuable no matter what line of work you go into. All you have to do is listen, learn, be fearless, write simple declarative sentences and — this is the hard part — be willing to work.
The last two really good high school journalists we had here were Emily Cegielski and Lauren Leist. They did all of the above every time they were given an assignment for the years we had them. Emily is now senior news editor at Observer.com in New York City and Lauren is deputy communications director for Gov. John Bel Williams in Louisiana. Ask them how valuable the experience was. And ask them how much we need quality young journalists. Now more than ever.
