It almost defies comprehension that World War II began 78 years ago this coming Saturday.
Imagine that Sunday morning nearly eight decades ago. America had just emerged from the Great Depression. Its military was ill-equipped for any war. In Europe, Adolf Hitler and the German army had ransacked most of Western Europe with eyes on dominating the world.
On the other side of the globe, Imperial Japanese forces were conquering the Far East.
For the most part, the United States had remained on the sidelines, wary of getting involved in another Great War. More than 20 years had passed since the end of World War I and the toll that war took on the United States was still being felt.
The Japanese made sitting on the sidelines impossible on that December day. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, struck with ferocity. It was, as then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it, “A day which will live in infamy.”
It also ignited the United States into the world power that it would become. The country instantly came together for one cause — something we all should pine for today. Our young men entered the military en masse. Older Americans and women sprung into action for the war effort. There were rationings and food shortages. Factories that produced other goods were now making bullets and armor. It was an amazing act of national obligation to the greater cause — saving this Republic.
More than 407,000 American servicemen and women died in World War II. Life is taking its toll on the survivors. If a young man enlisted at age 18 the day after Pearl Harbor invasion, he would now be 96 years old.
We urge you to visit the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel. Pay close attention to the Pearl Harbor exhibit. If you are lucky enough to find Mr. Jimmy Bass there — try Friday morning — engage him. He is a treasure who served, like so many other, with gallantry in that war.
Every day, we lose more and more World War II veterans to old age. It’s life. That is what happens. But we can always keep the memories of their struggle strong, a struggle that began 78 years and two days ago.
