Have you read today’s Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down yet? Please do now.
Thumbs up to Tim and Barbara Tillery, and other volunteers, for their longstanding dedication to getting the lights up in Mason Park.
Thumbs down to the low-life jerks who seem hellbent on stealing and/or vandalizing the displays in the park. This year, several pieces were damaged after a low-life broke into a warehouse. Absolutely pitiful.
OK, welcome back.
Those suggestions came from one of our many loyal elves who will forever remain anonymous. They will write us often with suggestions, scuttlebutt and some really good scoops. We value each of them because it makes our job just a bit easier. We thank each of our “elves” and say, “Keep the information coming!” and “Thank you.”
Now for those thumbs. The people of Laurel and Jones County owe the Tillerys and the small — usually very small — army of volunteers that provide people here with one of the most unique Christmas experiences ever. The city helps a bit and picks up the electric bill — a small price to pay for the joy that the Mason Park lights bring to generations of Jones Countians.
We can attest that the work done on that park starts long before Thanksgiving. Volunteers give up Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, mornings, noons and nights to get that park ready. Think of the man-hours that go into such an undertaking.
And how do some in the community repay that effort? By vandalizing the displays (if organizers are lucky) or just plain breaking them. For those who still have hair, it is now to pull it out.
The miscreants who do this seemingly every year need a lump of coal and a switch across their rear ends, if not a night or two in a jail cell.
Here is what eventually will happen: The same volunteers who turn the park into a holiday wonderland will finally say, “You know what, this isn’t worth it.” The lights at Mason Park will go dark — a bygone relic. All because of a few losers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.