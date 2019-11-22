Sometimes, people need to be reminded of facts and recent history to get a little perspective about the stories they’re commenting on.
We are not continuing to gratuitously go after Sheriff Alex Hodge, as some of his most die-hard supporters have suggested. We’d been hearing for weeks about his giveaways to other agencies. We were told they had been reported to the auditor’s office, so we decided to wait and see if any action was taken by that state agency.
in the meantime, the Board of Supervisors took the unusual step of denying Hodge’s inventory requests to get rid of “obsolete and non-working” equipment. It was that denial in a public meeting that forced our hand to publish a story about what was going on. But county officials were reluctant to speak on the record about the situation because they, too, didn’t want to appear as if they were piling on Hodge after he lost his bid for a fourth term as sheriff.
That’s why we had to speak with unidentified credible sources and Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson to confirm that Hodge had indeed sent items that belong to the county to other agencies. In at least one case, it appears Hodge had already sent expensive highway drug interdiction equipment to Jasper County before asking the board’s permission. That request, by the way, was denied by supervisors.
Hodge responded by doing what he has often been accused of — he sent second-in-command Maj. Jamie Tedford to do his dirty work. Tedford appeared before the board in the first meeting this month and made a passionate presentation, explaining that the department was trying to get rid of surplus inventory to “leave things in good order for the new administration.”
We reported exactly what he said and “let sleeping dogs lie.” That expression takes on new meaning when one considers that Tedford asked the board to let K9 Zedd go to the Petal Police Department with Deputy Doug Shepherd because the Belgian malinois was too aggressive for other handlers ... a month after Hodge requested that the 6-year-old K9 be “retired to handler.”
We’re not trying to pick a fight. We’re being bombarded with information about the sheriff’s department now, and we’re doing due diligence to follow up on what seems credible and relevant. The bottom line is, the sheriff — no matter who is in office — does not own the items that are purchased by the county or with drug-seized money. Those are not his to give away. It all belongs to the taxpayers. Leave it alone and let the next sheriff deal with it.
To the critics of Thursday’s stories about the Jasper County shooting involving former LPD officer Wade Robertson and Laurel High teacher Brian Vogue carrying a gun on campus: You’re right, there is more to those stories. The articles said so. Primary sources didn’t return messages in a timely manner. But we did have credible sources on each incident to report all we knew.
The reports we received suggest that Robertson may have been justified, but his history of being fired and sued for beating and kicking a suspect is an unfortunate but necessary part of the story. As for Vogue, it’s our belief that anyone with an enhanced concealed carry permit should be allowed to have a gun anywhere he chooses. He should be celebrated for being prepared to protect his students. But, as the story said, we do not know the circumstances that led to the discovery of the firearm.
