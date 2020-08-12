Watching the debate over what to do with the 2020 college football season has turned into a microcosm for the COVID-19 pandemic as a whole. Different medical professionals have different opinions and that is leading to different decisions.
In the two largest athletic conferences in the Southeast, healthcare professionals are confident in the steps taken to battle the COVID-19 virus. The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference both announced that they have no plans to change the direction they are leaning — having college football.
The Big Ten and the Pac 12 from the West Coast have already canceled all fall sports, which includes football. The Big 12, the last of the Power 5 conferences to announce its intentions, is reportedly leaning toward having football this fall.
If anything, the decisions made by major college athletic programs show that fighting the COVID-19 virus is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It also shows that the governing body — the NCAA — is leaving the decisions up to the conferences, much in the way the federal government should leave decisions up to the individual states. What is prudent in California might not be prudent in South Carolina and vice versa.
So what is important? Of course the health of the players is the top priority. But despite media reports to the contrary — many solely in opposition to President Donald Trump — the vast majority of young people who contract COVID-19 get over it. There will be the outliers, which will be highlighted by the media in much the way a plane crash is highlighted over the thousands of planes that land safely every day. Players have also come together demanding that they have a football season. Why not? They want to play. Many of them want to use their college experience as a springboard toward a professional career.
As for fans in the stands, don’t count on it — at least not full houses. When discussing starting high school football, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he wasn’t as concerned with the players on the field as he is with the fans, whose ages range from very young to very old and they are crammed together closely. So don’t expect to see 100,000 people at Tiger Stadium, at least not this year.
We hope upon hope that the medical professionals representing the two conferences in the South stick to their guns, monitor statistics and move forward with caution, but not blanket cancellations.
Medical professionals will continue to offer different opinions about the best way to move forward. But at the end, it should be up to them. So far, those in the South believe a college football season can commence in a safe manner. We hope they follow their current line of thinking.
