Gov. Tate Reeves was going to catch flak no matter what he decided to do about starting school. Even though we have been critical of many things he has done in the past, we wholeheartedly agree with the way he handled this hot potato.
Every community is not the same. Every district is not the same. Let local officials decide how to proceed. That’s how it should be.
Critics will say that it’s a cop-out, just passing the buck to avoid the inevitable political fallout, no matter which “side” he fell on. And let us pause to point out how ridiculous it is that there are “sides” in what is supposed to be a health issue. As has happened far too many times in far too many issues, the fringes on both extremes have hijacked COVID-19 and made it a campaign issue instead of a virus. That is the real plague in our society these days.
As we have noted in this space before, there is forgiveness for overreaction, but there is no forgiveness for under-reacting. The easy decision for Reeves would have been to declare that school be delayed until Aug. 17, then officials would evaluate the numbers and make a decision from there …
By putting the decision in the hands of locals, the governor shows that a cookie-cutter approach isn’t practical. Yes, his State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs did famously say it would “be nuts” to start school at the regular time this year. But they both handled that line of questioning the best they could, apparently mindful of not creating the Trump-Fauci divide that the national media relishes.
The bottom line is, COVID-19 isn’t affecting school-age children — or even people the age of most school staffers — as adversely as the flu. In Jones County, as of Aug. 1, there wasn’t a single COVID-19 death of anyone under age 18 … or anyone age 18-29, for that matter. There has been one death among Jones Countians ages 30-39, three between ages 40-49 and two between ages 50-59.
Yes, we understand that asymptomatic carriers of the virus can pass it on to vulnerable people. That’s why the vulnerable among us should be mindful of the virus, and try to stay isolated as much as possible and wear a mask when they go out. We should all wash our hands and use hand sanitizer. Common courtesy and common sense.
Shutting down school, in the long run, has a much more adverse affect on children than the coronavirus does. We applaud the governor for recognizing that.
