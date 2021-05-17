Gov. Reeves, we demand you call an emergency session of the state Legislature to remedy an egregious error in the state law that could have devastating consequences on the people’s ability to have ballot initiatives.
On Friday, the state Supreme Court struck down Initiative 65, which would have legalized medical marijuana in the state. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler filed a lawsuit saying the initiative should be invalidated because it needed to gather 106,190 certified signatures, with at least 21,238 certified signatures in each of the five congressional districts as they existed in the year 2000.
Mississippi has had four congressional districts for two decades. Yet the Legislature for that long never fixed the language in the state law, a process that would have taken five minutes on a lazy Wednesday. Remove this clause: “In each of the five congressional districts …” Replace it with: “Equally distributed among the number of congressional districts at the time of the initiative’s introduction.”
But now Mississippi’s election system has been thrown into chaos because of either oversight, laziness or a veiled effort to keep power in the hands of the legislators themselves instead of the people.
Section 273 — the initiative process — was added to the Mississippi Constitution in the 1990s. “Whether with intent, by oversight, or for some other reason, the drafters of section 273(3) wrote a ballot-initiative process that cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress,” Justice Josiah Coleman wrote for the majority in the ruling Friday. “To work in today’s reality, it will need amending — something that lies beyond the power of the Supreme Court.”
Initiative 65 passed overwhelmingly with about 60 percent of state voters approving it. Medical marijuana is a popular alternative to those with debilitating diseases. The people were correct in getting it on the ballot and then passing it. There is a serious need for a medical marijuana law, and since the Legislature didn’t have the foresight or fortitude to tackle the issue, the people did.
Reeves served eight years as lieutenant governor, considered the most powerful position in state government, and easily could have initiated to make this change. Any member of the Legislature over the past 21 years could have, as well. But Reeves is now governor and his silence on the ruling has to raise eyebrows on whether fixing the language was a proverbial “get out of jail free” card for when the time was right.
The milk has spilled, though. The consequences will be felt into the future.
It can still be fixed, however. The Legislature should reconvene for one day in Jackson — taxpayers will even spring for a catered lunch — and change the one sentence in that statute that needs adjusting. It is that simple.
Of course, we pride ourselves on being the voice of the people — the everyday folks who make this state thrive — and that is not always in lockstep with the powers-that-be, who treasure power.
Demand this gets done yesterday or surrender the initiative process forever.
