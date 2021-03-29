Juxtaposition. It’s one of those words that most of us have heard many times without quite knowing the meaning. The word is defined in the Online dictionary this way: “The fact of two things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effect.”
As you contemplate that definition, we would like for you to return to today’s Page 1 and look at it. If ever there was the classic definition of the great word “juxtaposition,” it is on today’s A1. At the top is a frightening story about a party house where teenagers have been able to go and do anything they want in a home with a pair of adolescents in their 40s. It’s at one end of County Home Road, off Highway 590, just outside of Ellisville.
Below it, Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton presents the first in an upcoming series of stories about 10 drug court graduates and their rise from the ashes of addiction. Their stories are powerful. Anyone affected by addiction knows its effects — not only for the addicts, but for those they are closest to. They have been meeting and held accountable at a facility on the other end of County Home Road.
The 10 graduates fell into the depth of addiction and crawled and scraped their way out of a destructive lifestyle against the most grueling of circumstances. Near-constant meetings, drug tests on command in an intense program that takes a minimum of three years to complete. They must be dedicated to putting the lifestyle behind them. Serving the time in prison would be way easier, especially with the arbitrary methods MDOC uses to granted “earned release” to prisoners, especially those with non-violent offenses.
Most of the graduates thanked program director Consuelo Walley, case manager Kenyada Smith and officer Carrol Windham and late officer Jimmy Reynolds for their tough love and dedication over the last three-plus years. We do as well. Their job has to be an emotional roller coaster seeing addicts working their way to sobriety.
Any one of those graduates could have easily started down the road to addiction in a home like the one those teens have been partying in. The road from that end of County Home Road to the other is long and winding, lined with potholes and cliffs. It’s a lot better to follow the smooth, straight-and-narrow.
We hope they read this newspaper over the coming weeks for the stories of how far and how fast you can fall under the spell of addiction. Then read about the struggles to get out of addiction and how hard they had to fight.
Congratulations, drug court graduates. It’s our prayer that people can learn from you.
