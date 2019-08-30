It’s Labor Day weekend. Time for everyone to take a big, deeeeeeeep breath.
This is a time to realize that some fights that have consumed many of us for months are over, so now it’s time to proceed and figure out how to work together and move forward. Life goes on after a campaign, even a hard-fought one. The people’s business still has to be tended to.
There are, no doubt, some people who wish they hadn’t been so outspoken during the campaign. These days, there’s a record of their comments splashed all over social media, and there’s no taking them back. New leaders can certainly overlook it if they’re just supporting their boss, but quite a few of them were trashing the person who now holds their career in his hands. Not smart.
There are a lot of things that will have to be worked out in the sheriff’s department, no matter who wins in November and takes over in January. Experienced deputies and investigators will be needed, and the new sheriff — Joe Berlin or Macon Davis — will likely give most of them a chance to interview for and keep their jobs. That’s a prudent thing to do to make for as smooth of a transition as possible. It’s what Sheriff Alex Hodge did after he was elected in 2007.
All of that will be up to the new sheriff and his chief deputy, of course. Berlin and Davis both know how to build a team, so we have faith that they will put the right people in the right positions, even if it takes a little trial-and-error, shifting them around.
There’s one position that we do know something about, though, and we will make a proposal regarding it. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department does not need a full-time public-relations person or someone to handle the sheriff’s schedule. The sheriff needs an iPhone and the calendar app to plug in appointments and get text alerts about them. Or, heck, an old-fashioned desktop calendar will do the trick. The sheriff should be available to talk to the media when needed, but most of the time, the investigators who handle the cases are the best people to talk to. If they’re smart enough to investigate, collect evidence and testify in court, they’re certainly capable of talking to a reporter. An office administrator can print out and/or email requested incident reports.
What the county needs — not just the JCSD — is a full-time PR specialist who can also apply for and administer grants. We think Lance Chancellor — a huge Alex Hodge fan, by the way — would be perfect for the job. Different departments could chip in $5,000 to $15,000 each, depending on their needs and expected usage, to pay Chancellor $70,000 or $75,000 per year. He could be a spokesman for any department that needed him and he would probably bring in more than 20 times his salary in grant money for the different departments.
He’s the hardest-working man in Jones County and he’s the best PR person we’ve ever worked with, but he brings so much else to the table — literally. He’s a firefighter, SWAT team medic and rescuer who knows Emergency Management backward and forward, so he knows the needs of the people and departments that would be getting the bulk of the grant money he could pull in.
We strongly urge our new sheriff and Board of Supervisors to consider the proposal to hire and share Lance. That would be money well spent and the county would benefit from his passion, skills and talent. Try to find a better return on investment anywhere.
