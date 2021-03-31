Before the paint dries on the so-called COVID relief bill — a $1.9 trillion slush fund made popular by buying off the majority of people with $1,400 checks — the progressive economic takeover is intensifying with a planned $2 trillion in “infrastructure” spending. More slush fund money.
Let’s rewind 12 years, when the American economy was in free fall. Our economically insane “leaders” OK’d just shy of $1 trillion — that is 1,000 billion — to fix the “nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.” Shovel-ready projects, for the most part, were not quite as shovel ready as we thought, then-President Barack Obama said. It was a way for D.C. politicians to take care of enough of their cronies and spend like drunken sailors to secure re-election.
Sixteen countries on Earth have an annual Gross Domestic Product of more than $1 trillion. The U.S. allocated more than the entire GDP of Turkey, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. For that much money, every road and bridge in America should be nearly brand new. A lot of folks got taken care of in that deal, we can guarantee it.
Now we have spent another $1.9 trillion in slush money. Only eight countries have GDPs of more than $1.9 trillion. Among those that didn’t make the list are South Korea, Russia and Canada. Our leaders pass it without reading it, without understanding it and certainly not caring what is contained within it. Ever wonder why a 1,400-page bill can be written in a day? Could it be that it is already written?
Now, the progressive wing of the party, the ones pulling the strings of the vacant “President” Biden, are pushing for $2 trillion more, with some reports that it could be $5 trillion.
But don’t worry, they will just “tax the corporations.” Don’t fall for it. If they raise the tax paid by Coca-Cola, the sugary-drink giant is not going to take the hit. It will be you who probably without even noticing will see a bottle of coke go up by 50 cents. The little people always get hurt. Always.
Oh, and those nice shops that have blossomed in downtown, the Leader-Call office and its Home Town store included, will also have their taxes raised, which takes directly from those who work there.
If just shy of $1 trillion couldn’t have fixed every road and every bridge in America in 2009, there is no way this $2 trillion monstrosity that is being crafted by people paid handsomely to not allow anyone to know what it means will have its stated goals.
We are witnesses to a takeover by the progressive wing of an unhinged party. The president has no business running a country. Watch him and listen to him with an open mind and you will see it. He is a shell — an electable shell — installed to unleash this takeover. They have spent $1.9 trillion. They want to spend $2 trillion more. That is $3.9 trillion, which is surpassed in GDP by only Japan and China. It is more than Germany, India and the United Kingdom.
Those who voted for this man did so because they couldn’t stand the alternative. They couldn’t stand the tweets and the combative nature. They never looked at the results behind that combative stance. They elected the other person. And this is what we have — a shadow government in complete control of the presidency.
We wish we could say we just pulled off the best April Fool’s prank of all time. But we can’t. Everything written has happened. We are in scary times. Can we keep this union together?
