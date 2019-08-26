When iconic local football coach George Blair roamed the sidelines at Laurel High, this is how newspapers operated on a Friday night.
Game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Local sports writers and photographers prayed the clock would move quickly knowing the deadline was only a few hours away for the Saturday morning edition.
Game would end about 10 p.m., writers and photographers would scrambled to get quotes and stats, scurry back to the office on Beacon Street and finish Saturday’s newspaper. Telephones would ring off the hook as area coaches called in and fans who did not make it to the game wanted score updates. The two to three hours between the end of game and the start of the press was the most stressful of the week for a sports writer.
Please pay extra notice to the word “press.” In the back of the old Leader-Call office was the press. Waiting behind them were the mailroom ad-stuffers and the carriers. Presses rolled, carriers carried and coffee-drinking residents would be enthralled with the Friday night results in their Saturday morning paper.
With few exceptions, that is not how things are done now. Most papers — including the former corporate owner of the Leader-Call — opted to sell the presses and outsource that job. In the back of our office on North Magnolia Street is a refrigerator, volleyball net, a few broken newspaper boxes and then a parking lot. No press.
For years, the ReView of Jones County and the current iteration of the Leader-Call was printed in Alabama. For the last two-plus years, it has been printed in McComb, then transported here to the Post Office, where subscriber papers are dropped off in bags for Saturday postal delivery. The deadline for getting our paper to McComb is 3 p.m. Friday.
The schedule has been the same for the last seven years, when the LL-C was returned to local ownership — a rarity these days. So it was terribly disappointing not only to see Coach Blair blast this newspaper for not having any “local” football coverage in the Saturday paper, but to also see the legions of people who jumped on the wagon.
Coach Blair wondered why we had coverage of Taylorsville and Bay Springs, but nothing about Laurel or South Jones in the Saturday paper. Unless we are clairvoyant or unless coaches agreed to play Friday night games at 11 a.m. on Friday, it would be impossible to get Friday night coverage into Saturday’s paper. That is why across the top of Page B2 on Saturday in large type it was written: “For Friday night recaps and photos, visit www.leader-call.com.”
Seems pretty clear to us. But that would not allow for people to take shots again at this newspaper.
To Coach Blair and his friends who jumped aboard, we urge you to call your school’s football coach and ask them to schedule Thursday night games instead of the classic Friday night contests. Then, those games will be included in the Saturday newspaper.
When next Saturday’s paper arrives in your mailbox, don’t expect to see a game story involving Laurel against Hattiesburg. IT WILL NOT BE THERE! Visit our Facebook page and leader-call.com for all of that coverage.
We have a lot of respect for Coach Blair. He even used to write a popular weekly column for us. We just want to clear up the confusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.