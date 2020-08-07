Next week will mark an anniversary in this country’s history that likely will get no media attention — the end of World War II 75 years ago.
According to history.com: “In Washington on Aug. 14, President Harry S. Truman announced news of Japan’s surrender in a press conference at the White House: ‘This is the day we have been waiting for since Pearl Harbor. This is the day when Fascism finally dies, as we always knew it would.’ Jubilant Americans declared Aug. 14 ‘Victory over Japan Day,’ or ‘V-J Day.’” (May 8, 1945 – when the Allies accepted Nazi Germany’s official surrender – had previously been dubbed “Victory in Europe Day,” or “V-E Day.”)
Veterans of the second Great War are dying at an alarming rate. Consider that if a young man entered the service at age 18 in the final days of the war — 1945 — he would be 93 years old today. The facts of life are indisputable.
One of those veterans, Mr. Jimmy Bass, fought in the harrowing Pacific Theatre. He could tell you stories that would blow your mind. He and other veterans of that war earned the monicker “The Greatest Generation” for a reason — they were the greatest.
It has become chic to judge those of the past by today’s social and cultural standards. So let’s do that. What would have been the reaction had the Allies dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, a country that made it quite clear that they were willing to fight to the death rather than surrender? Protests would erupt nationwide. Self-serving politicians looking for a leg up in the next election cycle would demand investigations and, likely, subject the commander-in-chief to an impeachment trial. Facebook and Twitter would “blow up” with vitriol about the murderer in the White House.
According to the same history.com piece, “Images from V-J Day celebrations around the United States and the world reflected the overwhelming sense of relief and exhilaration felt by citizens of Allied nations at the end of the long and bloody conflict.”
Defeating first Nazi Germany and then Imperial Japan set America on a course of prosperity like the world has never seen — and likely wouldn’t have. But we must wonder if today’s standards were applied then, would we even have won the war? Would we have been willing to do what needed to be done, no matter the horrific toll it took?
If you said yes, we have some nice ocean-front property in Nebraska we would like to sell you.
If you haven’t visited the Veterans Memorial Museum yet, please do. Check the Facebook page ahead of time, though, since COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into the operations. At a minimum, copy and past this email address — vetsmemorialmuseum@yahoo.com — then sit down and type two simple words: “Thank you.” We guarantee those who fought in that war — and those in wars that followed — are most worthy.
