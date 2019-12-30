We were sad to see that our neighbors Adam Trest Home and Slowboat Brewery are closing their doors at the beginning of the new year. Kenny and Carrie Mann poured themselves into their massive renovation project and dream long before they poured their first Slowboat craft beer, and Adam and Lily Trest did the same at their home-furnishings store.
Both businesses have hard-working, dedicated owners, high-quality products, plenty of traffic coming through town and international exposure on the hit TV show “Home Town.” Slowboat consistently booked amazing music acts to play on its stage, plus there were live trivia nights with Flyin’ Bryan Hicks from Rock 104.
Even with all of those things in their favor, the businesses are still closing. We won’t speculate on the reasons, but we are certain of these two things: 1.) It couldn’t have been an easy decision and 2.) It wouldn’t have happened if they’d had enough consistent local support to make a living.
Business is not an exact science. If there was a foolproof formula for it, almost everybody would own one.
There are far too many reasons for the success or failure of a business to write about in this space. Some are beyond the control of the proprietors. In the years since Jim Cegielski opened a home-town newspaper right here in the heart of downtown in 2007, we’ve seen it go from a ghost town to having sidewalks full of “touriosity” seekers.
In that time, investors have filled the empty spaces here along North Magnolia Street. Many have come and gone. Only Southern Antique Mall and Café La Fleur were here when we opened. Both of them have had changes in ownership since then, but they keep going strong.
Some downtown newcomers appear to be doing well. Others have told us that they can’t stay open if business doesn’t pick up. That’s a challenge for both them and the people in this community. Try local shops first. If you have a bad experience, give them one more shot. After all, everyone is entitled to a bad day.
Owners, make sure that you and/or your employees treat every customer or potential customer like they’re special. Word will spread quickly among locals if you come across as snooty or if you have “tourist” prices.
Brick-and-mortar stores across the country are struggling to compete against the big-box stores and online vendors. That’s the world we live in today, for better or worse. Mom-and-pops have to make their experience or the experience of visiting their store a selling point.
Urging people to “shop local” is nothing new. The benefits are exponential. Everyone has to understand that.
Many people have taken to social media community to say they are sad to see Adam Trest Home and Slowboat sail on, but they’re offering their support for the decisions, too.
We humbly submit that it would be more beneficial to support local businesses while they’re open instead of lamenting their loss as they’re leaving. If they don’t earn your business, then that’s on them.
