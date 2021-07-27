The late Laurel police Chief Tyrone Stewart said many times that if he had his choice on who would succeed him at the helm of the LPD, it would be Tommy Cox.
Cox cut his teeth as a campus police officer at Southern Miss, then worked his way up the ladder doing just about every job the LPD had to offer. He was a clear-cut choice for chief after the untimely death of Stewart in 2019. Yet when he appeared before the City Council, Cox barely got approved on a 4-3 vote.
Those who voted against him had one issue with the would-be chief — his skin color. In a predominantly black city, having a white police chief — no matter the merits — was a no-go. Luckily for Laurel, those who think along the lines of what is best for the city — not what is best to push an agenda — won the day.
At this week’s City Council meeting, Cox was sworn in as police chief after receiving unanimous approval. How refreshing. That is not because we are in the tank for the chief, but because he was the best person for the job in 2019, and he certainly is the best person this time around. The unanimous vote showed that the City Council put aside skin color and relied on the merits. Trust us, if there was a groundswell for Cox’s removal from office, there would not have been a unanimous vote for him to continue.
In the world of seemingly everything being viewed through the prism of race, Laurel has remained mostly immune to that. When Black Lives Matter protested in the city and a group of counter-protesters also marched, the LPD kept law and order with zero problems.
When a young man fled the LPD and face-planted into concrete, then concocted a story that he had been beaten by the LPD, Cox allowed officer body-cam footage to be viewed because the narrative playing out on social media told a terribly different story. It led to a week’s worth of protests — for absolutely no reason — in front of the LPD.
We have not hesitated to call out the LPD or anyone associated with it over the years. Any regular reader of this publication knows that. We all have jobs that can be difficult at times. But there is no doubt that Cox is the right man for that post. And we are heartened that the city council saw that as well. Laurel is better off for it.
