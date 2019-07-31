Recent actions in New York City against the police are sickening. In two separate videos that have, of course, “gone viral,” thugs mock police, dump water over their heads and hit one in the head with a bucket.
Thirty years ago, if that had happened the dirtbag who first dumped water over the officer would be looking for his teeth on the sidewalk. And we wouldn’t have much sympathy, either. Much in the same way we would not shed a tear for a motorcyclist doing 140 mph on the interstate before meeting his or her end on a bridge support. Do stupid things and expect and accept the outcome.
So what did the New York cops do? They sheepishly walked away. And why? Because they knew two things — cameras were rolling and the bosses don’t have their backs.
Let’s play hypothetical. Man dumps water on police officer and gets hit in the head all the while getting verbally assaulted from multiple angles. Officer pulls out a taser or an old-fashioned billy club and enacts a bit of law enforcement deterrence. Footage only shows the officer yanking out his taser, knocking the “innocent man who hadn’t done nothing” to the ground in a wail of agonizing pain. Social media goes berserk. Protests mount from police headquarters to the scene of the tasing. Why was the officer soaking wet? No one ever asks.
Pressure mounts on those on the upper floors who wear the suits and make the decisions. Officers have to be dealt with. Period. A public relations nightmare leads to an internal investigation of the officers, who are either fired on site or suspended indefinitely without pay.
Months pass and more video emerges, showing the officers were not in the wrong one bit. A quiet press conference follows exonerating the officers, but no one really cares. The protesters have moved on to the next viral video, leaving officers to ask, “Where do I go to get my reputation back?”
We in no way condone police-on-citizen violence. But we also are not so naive that we don’t realize that sometimes it is necessary to both diffuse a situation and to send a message to others. Want to dump water — it could have been battery acid or bleach or insecticide — on an officer and you will accept the consequences.
Every day, brave men and women put on law enforcement uniforms to tackle an extremely difficult job for wages that are not extremely high. When each leaves the house, there is a chance it will be the last time. Officers are faced with real-time, in-an-instant decisions every day. Often, there is no time to wonder, “Am I being recorded?” and “Will the bosses have my back?”
We stand with the police — a stance we have had for years. When they are in the wrong, we will be there to slap their hands with a ruler. But when they allow those who they police to dictate the rules out of fear of social media and feckless administrations, their jobs get ten-fold tougher.
Law enforcement is the only thing standing between law-and-order and chaos. Don’t make a tough job even tougher.
