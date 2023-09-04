Fire up the crazy, Election Day is two months and two days away, and things are getting wild.
The most contentious race on the statewide ballot will be for governor, where incumbent Tate Reeves, the darling of the establishment, and challenger Brandon Presley, a liberal who speaks as if he were Ronald Reagan incarnate, have been slinging more mud than a tractor pull.
The old adage that all is fair in love and politics is certainly showing itself. The gloves are off and each candidate’s communications team has been working overtime. There have been accusations of vandalism of a convenience store orchestrated by Presley. There is a constant hammering at Reeves for not expanding Medicaid, leading to the shuttering of hospitals. Reeves’ most recent hit was a poll released by Mississippi Today that showed Reeves would defeat Presley by 11 points. Included was a smiling Reeves towering over Presley, Bennie Thompson and Joe Biden.
We expect the attacks to ramp up to feverish levels as each man aims to run the state for the next four years. For voters, it will come down to re-electing the known candidate, for all of his weaknesses and attachment to the establishment most Mississippians say they hate, and the unknown Presley. How will he govern? He portrays himself as a conservative Democrat — if there is such a thing anymore. But, again, how will he govern?
Mike Ezell, who represents District 4 in the Mississippi House of Representatives, talked a great game, too. He would be a fighter for the forgotten people, would resist the trappings of Washington, D.C., and be a champion for conservative Mississippians. His opponent, Steven Palazzo, was a pimple on the establishment who brought back plenty of money for the Coast, but pretty much did what the power-brokers in D.C. told him to do.
Voters overwhelmingly chose the new guy, the one who promised to fight against the same establishment so many loathe. And what has he done? Joined the establishment swamp, thanks to thousands of Mississippi voters he hoodwinked into believing he was something different.
As you watch the mudslinging and see how hard Presley tries to sway conservative voters that he will be a different kind of Democrat, remember Ezell. It is easy to put out talking points and promises, but once the victory is secure, too often, they act differently. With Reeves, we know what we have — and it is not all roses. We wish he would have tried harder to push the end of the statewide income tax and we are wary that he might be smack dab in the middle of the welfare scandal. But paint us skeptical about Presley, too. A “conservative” Democrat? It just doesn’t add up. And, we still haven’t heard Presley say he would stand up to any new federal government COVID mandates. At least Reeves has done that.
One thing is for sure — the next two months are going to be a knock-down, drag-out fight filled with name-calling, accusations and cleverly produced attack ads. Always be skeptical. Always investigate further. Then make a learned, thought-out decision in the polling booth.
And don’t forget the popcorn. Things are about to get crazy.
