The following list shows what the president of the United States has accomplished in three years — all of which he has accomplished while under constant assault of befuddling impeachment accusations.
• Record highs for the stock market
• Almost 4 million jobs created since the election.
• More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
• New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
• Median household income has hit the highest level ever recorded.
• African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
• Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
• Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
• Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
• Veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
• Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
• Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, more than $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
• Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
• Record number of regulations eliminated.
• Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
• Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight opioid epidemic.
• Increased coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
• United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
• Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
• Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
And that is the man a Democratic Party drunk with power in the House of Representatives impeached because of a phone call someone didn’t like. Or what it Russian collusion? Or was it being a traitor? Or was it him perpetrating bribery? Or was it that he was a white supremacist? Or was it...
Wednesday, the House officially voted to impeach the president, making him only the third president in US history to be impeached. Democrats treat it like a trip to get ice cream.
The people know better. The people can see his accomplishment. The people can see this railroad job for what it is. And the voters will answer the call in November. An early prediction: Trump will win in a landslide, with a bigger margin than in 2016. House members in swing districts who voted for this sham will be defeated roundly. The House will return to Republican hands.
This exercise in partisanship will not stand.
