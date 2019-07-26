Imagine for a moment your family’s budget, for the likely very few of you who have a family budget. The bread-winners make really good bread — lots of it — but their spending habits go right along with it.
No matter how much money and credit is available, the spree continues. The debt mounts and mounts. But the family is blind to it. They don’t care because every time the bank comes calling, instead of asking for payment, they add onto the credit limit.
Well, heck yeah! Let’s go. And the spending continues and continues. For some reason, the banks keep lending and lending. Eventually, paying interest on that debt will eat up too much of the money coming in and… CRASH!
But in that large family are a couple of children who happen to be good at mathematics. They can see the danger in what the others are doing. They try to speak up and sound an alarm, but are droned out by the glee of a yearlong spending spree. They are pilloried for it, being told that it doesn’t really matter what they say, the larger group in the family knows better and… sit down!
It happened again early this week as our government — both the spendaholic Liberals and the faux-fiscally conservative Republicans — agreed to a massive spending bill and a suspension of the debt ceiling. Wow, imagine if we could do that? Boy, there would be some happy folks running around.
According to the measure, it will add some $300 billion in government spending to tack on to the $22.54 trillion debt we now have. President Trump signed on eagerly so as not to have a crisis hanging over his head in the 2020 election.
But, really, when will the spending end? Will it? How can we keep going this way? Will the “bank” ever say, “enough is enough”?
Or does it even matter? Yes, we owe $22.54 trillion. Our unfunded liabilities are now more than $125 trillion — an incomprehensible number. But at least our elected officials can take their nearly six-week August break to go home and play summer Santa Claus all over again.
One day, it might all come crashing down. The giveaways, the goodies … all of it. No one or no country can owe so much and continue to spend the way we do without, eventually, math winning the day.
That will be one scary day indeed.
