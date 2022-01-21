It appears as if a medical marijuana bill could become law, the two biggest sticking points being the per-month limit.
In the original bill, the limit was 4 ounces per month per patient. It was lowered to 3.5 ounces but faced backlash from Gov. Tate Reeves, who has the final say in the matter. He wanted the limit lowered to 3 ounces per month per patient, which the House did. The bill will now go to the Senate, and if it is agreed upon, it will get sent to the governor. If not, the legislation will be renegotiated.
Anyone familiar with cannabis in a medical or recreational nature should know that 3 ounces per month is a lot of cannabis. We would be hard-pressed to imagine a single person — outside of maybe Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson — being able to smoke 3 ounces of cannabis in a month and still be able to function. We implore the Senate to agree to the 3 ounces and get this legislation passed. Thousands of Mississippians with debilitating medical conditions deserve an option to get relief from that pain.
Of course, this does not address the overlying issue that brought us here in the first place. Had it not been for a legislative loophole involving the state referendum process, the state already would have a medical marijuana law. Simply, for the people to get a constitutional measure on the ballot, it must have a certain number of signatures from Mississippi’s five congressional districts, even though today there are only four districts. Without a fix, the people’s ability to get a referendum on the ballot is non-existent. The loophole should have been fixed as soon as it was exploited. It hasn’t yet. Politicians do not like to give power to the people, so don’t expect them to run to fix it.
That is the real travesty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.