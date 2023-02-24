Since its beginnings, we have been skeptical at best that the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol would actually do an exhaustive examination about ALL that happened that day in the days leading up to it.
It started with the rigging of the committee, hand-picking Democrats who had a deep-seated hatred for President Donald Trump. The two token Republicans selected were as virulently anti-Trump as any Democrat on that panel. Two Republicans selected to the committee — who might have asked probing questions the anti-Trump Establishment forces wanted no part of — were dismissed by Nancy Pelosi, who infamously showed her disdain for Trump by tearing up his State of the Union address in an act of childish political theater.
From Day 1, this committee had no desire to get to the “root causes” — the Democrat answer for every crisis. This committee wanted to sully Donald Trump, either to get him in handcuffs or, at minimum, to keep him from ever seeking public office again. Anyone without political blinders could see that this sham committee had its mitts on the scales for political expediency.
Month after month passed with prime-time hearings under the direction of a former network news producer. Witnesses were called, but only the witnesses the committee would allow to appear. With the lengths members of Congress went to destroy Trump’s presidency, how could anyone view this as a legitimate examination?
If the Jan. 6 committee did anything, it was to further drive a wedge of mistrust between its members and those who supported President Trump overwhelmingly in two elections — and we don’t mean the few hundred kooks who stormed the Capitol, but the millions of Americans who voted for him twice. Supporters watched the president get impeached — twice — over a phone call and then for his role in the Jan. 6 riot — after he was out of office. Again, the only reason to do that was to label the legitimate president “twice-impeached” Donald Trump.
Yet, deep down, supporters knew there had to be more. Slimy politicians who make their living by “never letting a crisis go to waste” were certainly hiding — or at least purposefully ignoring — plenty of what happened on Jan. 6 in hopes that the American people would never find out about it.
How many federal law enforcement officers were embedded in the crowd that day? How many egged on the rioters? What role did Nancy Pelosi play in the days leading up to the riot? Is Donald Trump’s contention that he offered federal assistance, and it was denied, credible? What is on the thousands of hours of surveillance and video footage from that day, all of which was certainly cherry-picked from the start by the Jan. 6 Committee?
Finally, Americans will find out — and the same Democrats who launched that nearly two-year fraud of a committee are apoplectic about it.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, in a brilliant move, provided Fox News’ Tucker Carlson with some 40,000 hours of video footage. Carlson has been a skeptic of Jan. 6, the government’s involvement in a possible “false-flag operation” and the committee’s findings. He is an enemy of the Left, which means he is a hero for liberty and freedom. In this case, we hope, Carlson is simply after the truth.
We will sit on pins and needles waiting for what might be contained in that footage. If there is nothing there and the Jan. 6 Committee was dead-on accurate, Carlson must report that — and we will deliver our own mea culpa. We are confident that there is plenty there that Democrats — and Never Trumpers — are scared to death the people will actually see. The harder these people push back, the more certain everyone can be there is much more to the story.
Trust in the nation’s institutions has never been lower. Too many secrets. Too many cozy deals for special interests. Too many examples of politicians staring at a TV camera and lying through their teeth as easily as they say good morning. So why wouldn’t they lie in their last attempts to vanquish Donald Trump? Of course they would.
In law enforcement, the great equalizer is body cameras for officers. It gives the actual story, unvarnished and up close, without cherry-picking bits and pieces to establish a narrative. Surveillance footage from Jan. 6 could also be the great equalizer, or it might be a whole lot of nothing.
Either way, Americans deserve to see the footage from that day
