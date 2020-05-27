Nine times out of 10 — and likely a higher percentage than that — we are on the side of law enforcement. The only thing that keeps society from devolving into chaos are the men and women in blue.
We routinely give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt because we have been out there with them and can see how quickly a situation can devolve into chaos. Complaints come in often about the treatment of criminals at the hands of local law enforcement, but most of them turn out to be unfounded.
And then there are some cases of police misconduct that are so egregious they need to be called out. What happened to a black man in Minnesota — a police officer kneeling on the suspect’s neck as he pleads that he cannot breathe — is beyond reprehensible.
According to a police statement, “After he got out, he physically resisted officers,” police spokesman John Elder told Minnesota reporters early Tuesday of the arrest and death that happened Monday evening. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and officers noticed that the man was going into medical distress.”
A video surfaced, though, that showed an officer kneeling on 46-year-old George Floyd. The medical distress certainly was aided by the officer whose knee was dug into Floyd’s neck. Minnesota officials should release body camera footage immediately, no matter what it shows, to paint the most complete picture as to what happened.
Anger boiled over into riots in the streets of Minneapolis Tuesday and Wednesday. While we would never condone violence to protest violence, the eruption of emotion here is understandable.
The four officers involved have been fired and likely will face criminal charges.
The long-term effects of their actions, though, will continue to make it tougher and tougher for the good, honest police to continue their jobs. Many will be painted with the broad brush of “racist cops” who are “on the hunt.” But in the vast majority of cities and towns, that is not the case.
Without law enforcement, lawlessness will reign. We cannot have that. But we also cannot have officers such as the “Minnesota Four” on patrol in our cities and towns.
