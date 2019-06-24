Walk into the office of the Laurel Leader-Call, look to the right and notice the number of awards adorning the wall. From the earliest days of The ReView of Jones County through this past weekend’s Mississippi Press Association awards, the plaques and framed certificates show a history of newspaper excellence.
We don’t bring too much attention to them, at least in these pages, for fear of sounding self-congratulatory. Yes, we are quite proud that newspaper associations around the country who are charged with judging such contests have recognized this staff’s work every year it’s entered. We are proud of the reporters, columnists and editors over the years for continuing to put out a quality product.
But to say we were blown away on Saturday as recipients of the Community Service Award is quite the understatement. The award is recognition of the commitment of this newspaper to community service.
Detractors of this newspaper — you can hear them loud and clear in person or on social media — will beat the drum that all we are doing here is trying to run down the community. No matter how many times we try to explain that it is quite the contrary, it usually falls on deaf ears.
Each and every issue we produce is about community service. It is about telling the readers of deep problems within the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, which is now under investigation by State Auditor Shad White after being accused of using funny math with its pay practices. It is about exposing scam artists who ran a charity to enrich themselves. It is about digging deep into controversial shooting deaths so as not to let such thing get swept under the rug. It is about reporting on at least 18 felony suspects escaping any justice because the sheriff’s department did not serve indictments in a timely fashion. Those dismissals could have a deleterious affect on the community should just one of those 18 go back to a life of crime.
We know that in some circles we will never be popular. The Establishment, old-guard who live privileged lives and want to keep things as they always have been — special treatment for special people — will never embrace our mission. If we can equate it to national politics, the Establishment, good-old-boys club will never support President Trump because he is a threat to their club. And that is what many in our community see us as.
But for the vast majority of those who stand with us, we are the only watchdog that will growl, bark — or bite — when officials get out of line. To even believe any other media outlet in the Pine Belt would dig to the depths to expose corruption and malfeasances is a fool’s errand. It just won’t happen. The core of our readership and supporters understand that and appreciate it — many of whom let us know often.
As proud as we are of all the awards we have won, none compares to the one we were presented with on Saturday. Inside the walls of the Leader-Call, we know we are doing a community service with every hard question asked and every public official held to account.
Being recognized for those efforts will do nothing but give us even more fire in our collective bellies to continue what we are doing, much to the chagrin of some movers and shakers who would want nothing more than for us to disappear. We thank the Kansas Press Association for recognizing the service we provide for our readers. But we thank our readers most of all, because you all know our commitment to community more than anyone else. We will stand beside you as we continue to fight against power and corruption in Jones County. And we are glad you are standing with us, too.
