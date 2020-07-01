This is the long weekend that we Americans celebrate freedom. Remember when we had that? Our forefathers sailed across an ocean and shed blood in the fight to make America a free country.
Shamefully, it was free for all of our inhabitants for many years. But more courageous pioneers faced fire hoses, fiery crosses and firearms in the fight to finally win freedom for all.
They were all heroes. They all wanted the same things. Yes, it took a lot of painful evolving — legislated, mandated and natural — to get there. And we finally arrived early this century when America, which is 72 percent white and less than 14 percent black, elected Barack Hussein Obama as president — twice!
That was the final frontier. Or so it seemed. But instead of looking toward a bright future together, too many are now focused on erasing our dark past. Their mission would be understandable if they were the ones who were oppressed, but they are the beneficiaries of their ancestors’ sweat and blood. We all are.
Isolated incidents — whether they involve police or a Starbucks barista — are blown up to create the appearance of “systemic racism.” Many of those claims have been made in cities whose leadership is almost all black. It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.
Our society has always had radicals, hustlers and troublemakers. What’s different in 2020 is that “leaders” who are more worried about appearing woke than being right are emboldening them by capitulating to their dangerous demands, such as disbanding police departments. They want hard-working taxpayers to “understand” why rioters are destroying statues and monuments, even when they clearly don’t understand why they’re doing it themselves. If they did, they wouldn’t tear down memorials to Lincoln, Grant and abolitionists, as they have from coast to coast.
All of our monuments don’t represent a period of time that we should be proud of. But our past is part of the fabric that made us stronger, and that should be a source of pride. People who suffer through addiction and molestation often say the horrors they endured made them tougher, more determined to be successful. Because of that, many say they wouldn’t change a thing.
Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who has been credited with launching Obama’s presidency, said so herself after rising from poverty in the face of racism and sexual abuse: “I would take nothing from my journey. My story helped define and shape me.”
Our collective past — the good, the bad and the reprehensible — was part of the framework of building the greatest republic in history. Why are we able to understand this concept with individuals but not countries?
In the early 1990s, Americans had a laugh when a group of about a dozen Iraqi soldiers surrendered to a CNN camera crew during the Gulf War. These days, officials on both sides of Capitol Hill and in statehouses across the country are doing the same thing — and being celebrated for it!
The fraction of a percent of people who have died at the hands of police and from the effects of COVID-19 now control them and the rest of the population. They mercilessly shaming non-conformists, somehow keeping a straight face (under their masks) while saying they have freedom of speech. They’re holding hard-working people hostage. Our nation is doomed, as all socialist countries are, if politicians continue to give them power. We can’t continue to make feelings matter more than facts.
It’s hard to celebrate freedom when the people who make America great are being ordered to stay home and the rabble-rousers are being encouraged to wreak havoc.
