The most frequent complaint we receive here at the Leader-Call is that we are too negative — “Why can't y’all have more positive news on the front page?” some people will ask.
The past seven days once again has shown that although it sounds great to say, it is not what people want to read about.
On today’s front page, you will find how we here at the LL-C celebrate Thanksgiving. Most of the staff wrote vignettes about what makes the day special, any unique traditions or the best Thanksgiving ever. We then put out an offer on our Facebook page for our loyal readers to do the same and let us — and the Free State — know what makes Thanksgiving special. With more than 30,000 Facebook followers, we were counting on an overwhelming response. We posted it twice.
About that same time, we posted stories to Facebook about a killing in the county and, separately, a pregnant woman getting shot. On our Facebook page alone, we received hundreds of comments and almost as many shares. We posted them once.
Then we glanced at our offer to memorialize forever in print your favorite Thanksgiving Day memories and not one. Zero. Nada. We scanned the snail mail a couple more times in case someone put a stamp on an envelope of their memories. Zero. Zip. Nil.
We hope you enjoy our Thanksgiving memories. We might try to do this again for Christmas memories. We probably will not, though. We know what you want to read and what will continue to attract eyes. Our job is to deliver as many eyeballs to our advertisers as possible. We owe them that.
Happy Thanksgiving.
