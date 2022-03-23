Desperate Democrats who can see the political bloodbath about to befall them in about seven months are becoming more and more desperate. Most recently, a small group — hopefully it stays that way — of Democrat representatives proposed sending Americans $100 monthly payments to help pay the price of gasoline, a problem caused by the very people now trying to fix it with more government handouts.
And how will it be funded? Through further taxes on energy companies that inevitably will be passed down to the consumers and/or printing more paper money until it becomes about as worthless as the idea of paying off Americans for their votes.
Of course, the idea comes on the heels of the current administration mulling making deals with sworn enemies, bowing at the feet of Middle East oil producers and proposing every possible ridiculous solution than the one staring them in the face — unleash American energy independence once again.
But that cannot happen because of the power of the zealous climate-change activists, who have much more pull in this administration than regular, working folks. If America increases its drilling, climate change will only intensify. But if Iran, Venezuela or Saudi Arabia open the spigots, it’s in America’s best interests.
Not much that comes out of this administration makes any sense, but the current gas-price crisis might be the biggest whopper of them all. The only action that seems off the table is to make the United States stronger through its energy independence. If ever an episode of how the America First policy that was so successful for four years has been turned into America last it is with the approach to energy independence. The voters see it and are prepared to make massive changes at the ballot box come November.
As the days click closer to political armageddon for an unhinged Democrat party, the ideas on how to hoodwink the voters into believing they are doing a good job will continue. Then the Dems will return to their tried-and-true method of winning elections — buy off the voters.
We hope this $100 proposal for gas disappears as quickly as this administration. And we wait for the next ridiculous idea to come out of our Democrat-controlled Congress.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And times are getting desperate for Democrats.
