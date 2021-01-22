For the past six years, Laurel has played host to a Mardi Gras parade. After it was revealed in this newspaper that the parade was run by crook George Kilgore, who is still serving time in prison for horrific neglect of his wife and child, the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police took the baton and ran with it.
Since then, the Mardi Gras parade has become a can’t-miss event in Laurel, much the same way as the Lobolly Festival has and, to a lesser extent, the New Year’s Eve Pinecone Drop and the chili cookoff. What the four now have in common, other than being events to bring the community together, is that they all got canceled.
Layne Bounds, president of the Laurel chapter of the FOP, said his organization waited as long as possible before pulling the plug on the event. We are saddened to see another one of the best events get canceled, but we understand. COVID-19 numbers are far from getting under control. Having a large gathering in downtown with clusters of people reaching for throws from passing parade floats is not the most prudent thing to do.
We want to get to normal. We all do. We want to be able to get together in celebration. But until enough people have gotten vaccinated or the numbers shrink to levels where medical facilities are not in danger of being overwhelmed, we all have to grin and bear it.
Bounds vowed that next year’s Mardi Gras parade will go on. To that, we say, “Let the good times roll!” By next February, every last one of us will be itching to let loose a little bit. And while the parade is canceled, King Cakes are still readily available. Take some of those throws from last year, decorate the house and enjoy some cake. It’s not all bad after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.