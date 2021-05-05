Surely you have heard the detractors of this newspaper call us names. They’ll say: “Laurel Leader-Liar,” claiming that we make up our stories and print whatever we want whenever we want to print it. It is a defense from an entity that has no defense. If all else fails, just call the opposition liars.
It has happened more times than we can recall. Yet time and time again, it is the Leader-Call — your newspaper — that is found to be telling the truth.
This week, the Leader-Call again was vindicated in a federal court judge’s ruling in the Greg Burroughs lawsuit against the City of Laurel and the LPD. While the LL-C is not a defendant, it has been a crucial part of Burroughs’ case. Burroughs has claimed that two members of the LPD divulged damning information about him. Burroughs’ attorneys tried to force Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton to divulge his sources. To which, if we can quote World War II Gen. Anthony McAuliffe when the Germans demanded surrender at the Battle of the Bulge, Mark said, “Nuts.”
In many major media outlets now, reporters don’t even try to get on-the-record sources. How many stories in The Washington Post or New York Times quote “high-ranking government officials?” Invariably, some of those stories will come back as simply not true. There will be pushback for a day, then the world news cycle continues to churn and people have forgotten about the story.
That does not happen in a community such as Laurel. Stories just aren’t forgotten. The standard for telling the truth, for treating everyone the same and being bold enough to stand up for what is right is what you have come to expect. When we fall short of that, we will take our medicine.
But we feel it is important to remind people every once in a while so the next time they hear someone bring out the tired, old “Laurel Leader-Liar,” they only do it because they have no other argument.
Time after time, we are proved to be the watchdog every community needs. Unafraid and unapologetic, we will continue to keep those in power honest and be a voice for the voiceless.
