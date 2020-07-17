If one believes the chit-chat on Facebook, we could be in for some turbulence in The Free State this weekend. There are all sorts of rumors that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are coming to town. Local law enforcement officials believe the information is credible, so they will have increased personnel on patrol and ready to respond.
They’re expecting the best but preparing for the worst, which is the way to handle it. It’s a delicate situation. They will be criticized if they overreact and they will be criticized if they underreact. But they’re accustomed to catching complaints from every side.
In many places around the country — the ones where the mobs rule instead of the peacekeepers — protesters have complained that a heavy police presence incites the crowd, especially if they are in riot gear or have militarized vehicles and other similar equipment.
We don’t anticipate any of that being needed here … but we’re comforted to know that it’s nearby and available if needed. We also know that the vast majority of the officials in our city and county support law enforcement, so they won’t cave to out-of-control protesters. Local taxpayers’ livelihoods and property take priority over the demands of out-of-town rabble-rousers.
Our law enforcement personnel are tolerant of what protesters say, as we’ve seen in recent peaceful gatherings here. But they will not be tolerant of what they do, if that involves destroying private or public property.
Word is that at least one group of ex-law enforcement/military will be here to protect the statues at the courthouses. The goal of law enforcement is to allow each group to exercise their First Amendment rights but to keep them apart. That could lead to the kind of trouble we don’t want in our community.
There are also rumors that the radical groups plan to go to Hellfighters and take down the state flag that flies above it. This is where we offer a public service message to Black Lives Matter and Antifa: Y’all ain’t messing with some pencil-necked liberals from the Northeast and West Coast down here.
Don’t let the Bible verses at Hellfighters fool you. Those guys come from the streets, with rough-and-tumble backgrounds. If you push, the Bubbas and bikers will push back harder. They have street skills and righteousness on their side. As Psalm 144:1 says: “Praise the Lord, who is my rock. He trains my hands for war and gives my fingers skill for battle.”
You are welcome to peacefully protest here. But no one is going to sit back and let you harm our community.
