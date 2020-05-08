It was surprising to see how many local restaurants’ doors were still locked on Thursday when they were allowed to reopen — under strict guidelines, of course — by order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
This is a golden opportunity for our eateries to shine. They can turn the tables on Hattiesburg, so to speak, and have Hub City residents flocking here while Mayor Toby Barker keeps restaurants closed to dine-in patrons.
It will be a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend here in The Free State, so take mom out to eat at one of our wonderful establishments. Eat outdoors, if available, not only to help avoid the virus, but to be exposed to perfect spring weather. Please be generous with your servers … they’ve been out of work for a while.
Restaurants that are open have to operate at half-capacity and maintain strict social distancing, of course. One of the more curious rules for reopening is that each restaurant is required to undergo “deep cleaning” and disinfecting. We can’t help but wonder why. After all, they’ve been closed to the public for two months. And how will that be enforced?
One could question the wisdom behind this and so many other new rules that have been thrust upon our country, states and cities by leaders “looking out for us” over the last several weeks.
But in this moment, as different businesses begin to cautiously reopen, we choose to celebrate these baby steps toward a return to normalcy. We pray that the businesses do return. We also pray that people who do not love and appreciate the American way of life don’t use this self-imposed “crisis” as an excuse to make the “new normal” a form of government they’ve always wanted but never could get by way of elections.
