A meme floating around the internet shows a masked figure also wearing a blindfold so that “he can’t see what is going on.” The notion being that the real reason behind wearing masks is a far-reaching plot to keep Americans silenced.
While we don’t agree masks are an attempt at shutting us all up, we would be naive if we cannot see that the freedom of expression is under direct assault. The consequences of which will have much more of an impact than any virus ever could.
If you are blinded to the attempts of “canceling,” consider just one case of a teacher in Michigan who says he was fired because he tweeted: “I’m done being silent. @Realdonaldtrump is our president.”
By stating a political fact, which is unpopular amongst the cancel culture, a popular teacher said he was called into a meeting and given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired. The mere notion of such is an abomination to one of the most sacred our our rights as Americans — freedom of speech.
We never thought we would see the day that it would be controversial to the point of being fired from a teaching job for nothing more than pointing out who the president is. We all should support him, no matter how we voted or what our personal feelings are. By silencing anyone who does not agree with the current cultural mob mentality, we might as well flush the Constitution down the toilet.
Why would anyone express their support for the president if that support will cripple his or her livelihood? It would be insane to do such.
Remember that when the national news media trumpets every poll taken that shows Democrat Joe Biden with a commanding lead over Trump. People are scared, even in polling, to hint at support for the president. In essence, they are being silenced for fear of retribution.
In an effort to rid the country of COVID-19, it would be wise to wear the mask and follow the advice from doctors. But we must resist the mob that sees wearing those masks as an opportunity to shut down the free expression of ideas. If that happens, we will not be talking about 100,000 deaths but the death of a free nation. The entire world will be worse off for it.
