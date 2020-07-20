As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on any and all activities, it was heartwarming, to say the least, to see the amazing showing of support and generosity for South Central Regional Medical Center’s Art of Healing.
The event is one of the most anticipated in the community each year. Good food, great music and an amazing array of artistic goods combine to make this special event.
When COVID-19 forced the postponement of Art of Healing from the spring to summer, organizers, sponsors and volunteers scrambled. When the virus made it impossible to have the usual party atmosphere, organizers scrambled some more.
Technology allowed for the hospital foundation to make the most of a terrible situation with the first “virtual auction.” Ask if we were surprised that the auction brought in more money for the foundation than in any other year, we would say absolutely not. More than $40,000 was raised for the SCRMC foundation. That money will be used throughout the year to help members of the community with health fairs and other activities. The work done at Art of Healing is crucial to the bottom line. It tickles our hearts that so many people rose to the occasion.
We also have a feeling that the unique challenges posed this year could lead to another virtual auction next year. Maybe a virtual and a live auction? Hospital officials are already working on next year’s Art of Healing.
The bar has been set high in this, one of the most challenging years of our lives. Should we all shoot for $50,000 next year? Higher? No matter what the goal, the people of the Free State will respond.
While hospital officials are thanking the community, the door should swing both ways. Hard work and determination allowed the Art of Healing to continue this year. The county is better for it.
Well done, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.