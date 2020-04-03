As much as we shouldn’t throw politics into fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, our politicians will not let us.
On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a committee that would be charged with “investigating” the president during the COVID-19 fight. As she put it, “In the here and now.”
She dismissed after-action reports on what went wrong, what went right and everything in-between and opted for another chance to try to weaken President Trump and drive him from office. We can now add COVID-19 to Russia, Wikileaks and Stormy Daniels — an opportunity to fulfill their hateful desire to overturn the 2016 election.
If Pelosi’s deranged idea does take effect, it gives Democrats who just two months ago saw their impeachment fantasy go down in flames never-ending opportunities to second guess the president in an effort to weaken and drive him from office.
This is a party who cannot hide their hatred for Trump. Should we in a million years expect them to fairly look at his actions? Or will it be yet one more chance for the likes of Adam Schiff and Pelosi to attack, with the help of a national media with a hatred for Trump nearly as deep as their own? We elected Donald Trump to make tough decisions, not to have him look over his back at opportunistic second-guessers hellbent on his destruction.
Politics has infected the national discourse a million times more than any virus ever could. Everything from how to worship to fighting an invisible enemy can be viewed through the lens of politics. While COVID-19 will take its toll, our political infection will ruin us.
We leave you with this often-quoted piece of wisdom from President Abraham Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
