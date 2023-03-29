The federal government is coming for you. Yes, you, the ones who push back against them, who do not toe the party line and who refuse to buckle under the pressure. The Justice Department has been weaponized against its political opponents, with the only conclusion being that this once-great beacon of freedom and democracy is turning into a banana republic.
For those who pay attention, the fact that the government has become the biggest threat to the future of this nation is nothing new. But the brazenness of its actions continue to intensify. Most recently, it was a journalist named Matt Taibbi who was the target of this gross governmental overreach.
Taibbi, who has been at the forefront of the Twitter files reporting about the weaponization of the Justice Department, was giving testimony in front of Congress about the lengths the government went to to suppress information to embolden the Democratic Party, at the expense of conservatives.
On the same day of his testimony, Taibbi said, an IRS agent — most certainly the lowest form of human life — darkened his home’s front door. According to reports, the visit was to let Taibbi know that two years of his tax returns were being rejected. Really? Like most of what this weaponized government has done, this was not about tax returns. This was about intimidation.
It was the same intimidation that allowed a small army of FBI agents to raid the home of a pastor and his family with heavy weapons because of a minor offense at an abortion clinic. Again, what could have been accomplished with a phone call to a lawyer would not have had the same intimidating tactics as scaring the hell out of a house full of small children. The exercise of sending that small army to raid that pastor’s home was to send a message — go against the party and the party will come get you.
Sounds like something out of Communist China? Well, welcome to the United States of America in the year 2023. Play ball with those in power and you will be fine; buck the power, and it will be you next time with an IRS agent at your front door or an FBI raid for what amounts to be a misdemeanor.
The federal government’s intelligence and law enforcement apparatus is completely out of control. The power they have is beyond anything freedom-loving Americans could have imagined. The enemy is no longer foreign terrorists, but you — unless you fall in line.
So, we have a weaponized Justice Department and a weaponized IRS, and what is coming? Almost 90,000 more IRS agents. While the same government that has turned its animus toward those who love freedom will tell you that all these agents will do is go after the millionaires and billionaires who aren’t “paying their fair share,” the real reason is to intimidate political opponents.
America is dying before our eyes. The freedoms that we once cherished so much — speech, bearing arms, redress of political grievances — are being eroded by the same government that is supposed to protect those freedoms.
Remember these weaponized attacks each time an opportunist politician talks about getting “weapons of war” off the streets. For that may be the only thing standing in the way of intimidation tactics to whisking away law-abiding Americans into a gulag painted red, white and blue. If people cannot see that by now, it is time to get their heads out of the sand and get educated.
The Founding Fathers anticipated such a government getting too arduous and too powerful. That is why they put in Constitutional protections — not to protect the government from the people but the exact opposite.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
More and more we are now being ruled by tyrants banking on intimidation to scare you into submission.
Maybe now you will understand the importance of the Second Amendment.
