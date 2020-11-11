Let’s not pretend that we know what went on behind the cardboard blockers put up in areas where votes were being tallied. Let’s not pretend that we have any facts claimed from Nevada where witnesses have said they saw a group in a Biden-Harris van filling in ballots. And let’s not pretend to know what happened in Georgia. We don’t. And that is a problem that must, at a minimum, be examined.
Look at it this way. You wake up one morning and walk outside to see that your two bicycles are missing. You call the police and two officers arrive. They look around, see no physical evidence — fingerprints, shoe prints, etc. — and dismiss your claims on the spot. It never happened, they tell you. But don’t you want to at least look into it? No, nothing to see here. Goodbye.
It may be that with our presidential election, there wasn’t enough nefarious action to change the outcome, but is it not at least worth a look? It should be.
Many states made drastic changes to their voting rules this year, chalking it up mostly to being afraid of COVID-19. Many states had open mail-in balloting, and some of those sent out ballots unsolicited to people who may or may not have lived at a current address. Some of the recipients might not have even been alive.
We all have received items in the mailbox addressed to someone else. Most of us just throw those pieces of mail away or write “return to sender” and put it back in the mailbox. But now let’s say you desperately want your candidate to win and a ballot arrives. You know filling out that ballot under someone else’s name is the wrong thing to do. But, darn it, you do want a change in leadership. You fill out the unsolicited ballot and mail it back in with a forged signature or no signature at all. Do vote counters verify it? Does anyone know?
To dismiss legitimate questions as being from a sore loser or pedaling conspiracy theories does a disservice to the integrity of elections. So much of these election changes in the name of COVID-19 were done hastily, and we wonder if enough thought and planning was put into it. Or was a desire to rid the country of a leader under attack for four years too important?
We don’t know. No one does. Yet.
We surely deserve to know.
