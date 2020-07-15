School officials are in a really, really tough spot right now.
If they follow the science and statistics and say there’s not much for the students to worry about, the Facemask/Facebook Patrol will pounce with all of the shrillness and volume they can muster in public forums and on social media and shriek, “Don’t you heartless people care about our children?!!!”
Either way, they’re going to be criticized, so the best way to proceed is to just do what they believe is right — following what the data shows — instead of trying to make the most disruptive among us feel better.
A disruption in school attendance will lead to more major disruptions in households and workplaces in every district that dramatically alters its attendance schedule, especially for parents with younger children. It’s likely that the result of that will be the children winding up in unregulated environments where they’re even more likely to be exposed to COVID-19.
In Jones County, there have been more than 1,200 reported cases and 50 deaths. Less than 10 percent (112) of those positive tests were in people 18 and younger. None of the deaths are in school-age children. In fact, there’s only one death in the 30-39 group and two in the 40-49 group. More than 92 percent of our deaths were people age 70 or older.
Are we saying that older people are expendable? Of course not. But we are noting that the risk for people in school buildings — students and personnel — is infinitesimal. And, yes, we realize that there is risk of asymptomatic infected people exposing those who are at risk. So those who are high-risk should take every precaution.
We believe that reasonable measures should be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. But as we have written all along, the cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease. Being too extreme with the change of school schedules would ultimately be more risky for more people of school age than the virus itself. Think about all the students with an unstable home life with people who don’t care for them adequately. Think about those in abusive homes. In so many cases, people who are arrested for abuse are caught because the child told a trusted school official.
We appreciate the situation the decision-makers are facing. We applaud the Jones County School District for making schedules as routine as possible, especially for the little ones. We encourage the Laurel School District to reconsider its staggered schedule, especially if our numbers don’t spike, as the doom-and-gloomers predict. Laurel school officials are putting a hardship on families.
We applaud the MHSAA for keeping sports schedules as normal as possible, too. For many students, those activities are the primary motivator to come to school and to try to do well.
People in charge need to send a message to children that we have to be adaptable, not a nation of duck-and-runners at the first sign of trouble. The generation that is most susceptible to this virus wouldn’t want younger people to sacrifice their present and future to protect them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.