We hope you noticed Saturday’s Leader-Call on Page 12. Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski presented framed pages from the successful Back the Blue campaign launched by your Home Town newspaper. The presentation was the culmination of the effort that saw advertisers throughout the Free State flock to be a part of it. The response was so overwhelming, that Jim had to turn away businesses that wanted to be on the page. Thank you to all of those advertisers who participated to remind local law enforcement that they do indeed have the support of the community.
The message is so pertinent these days. City councils or state legislatures across the country have neutered their police forces, so agencies in the Free State need to know that the support they receive is widespread — and always will be.
But let’s not for one second allow the Back the Blue section and our support for law enforcement be a sign that we will back the blue when they are wrong. We will not and we have not. That would be a dereliction of our duty as an honest watchdog over the community we serve.
When an out-of-control sheriff got too lazy or too self-absorbed to make sure indictments were being served, we took that sheriff to task. When that same sheriff embarrassed a Vietnam War veteran and his elderly wife in a publicity stunt gone terribly wrong, we took him to task. When we felt members of the police department in Laurel fouled up the investigation into the shooting death of Katherine Sinclair, we took them to task. When two officers chased a man into Jasper County and beat him, we applauded the department’s quick dismissal of those officers. Had the police allowed those two to remain on the force, we would have taken them to task as well. That is who we are and that is who we always will be.
Law enforcement and the media have a unique relationship. Both need the other and they certainly are not always in agreement. It is the nature of the business. They know it and we do, too. We both have terribly difficult jobs that are open to scrutiny from the loudest — and oftentimes the most irrational — voices out there.
But when it comes down to keeping law and order, making our city and county the safest possible place to live and to keep those wishing to do harm in check, then we will stand behind them — dare we say next to them — every day of the week.
If you watch the TV news, pay attention to what is happening in cities such as Chicago, New York and Portland. Watch how the police stand by as looters and rioters are allowed to do whatever they want. Shootings are happening at an alarming rate. Death and destruction are rampant. Chaos is ruling the day.
Then watch two weekends of protests and marches in Laurel involving diametrically opposed sides end peacefully each time. Why is that? Law and order conducted professionally. It is that which we join our advertisers and readers in saluting. We always will.
