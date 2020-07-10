Did we throw you a curveball this morning? This Editorial and our columns on Pages B2 and B3? Why would we do that?
Yes, you are right. This is a one-time thing. Our op-ed pages on Saturdays for years have been A4 and A5. Readers get accustomed to such sections being on the same pages every time.
So what could be so important to move the editorial pages?
Backing the Blue, that’s what.
We stand with the police and, as you can tell on today’s Pages A4 and A5, businesses in Jones County stand by the blue, too. We urge you in the strongest terms to go visit them, let them know you appreciate them standing with law enforcement. Let them know you saw their ad in today’s paper. It will mean a lot.
And, we hope, this section means a lot to good, honest law enforcement professionals who are under assault like never before. Large American cities are defunding their police forces. Gun violence in New York and Chicago is spiraling out of control. Without law enforcement, anarchy rules. That might just be the end game.
By backing the blue, we stand resolute with them, but we also will continue to watch them. When one in blue does wrong, we will be there to take them to task. No one wants to get rid of a bad cop as much as the good cops do.
That brings up an even scarier concern for the future: How many good people will want to get into the law enforcement profession today? Ask veteran police officers with children if they would want their son or daughter to join a police force and the overwhelming answer will be, “No.” The profession is getting to the point where the $35,000 or so salary just isn’t worth it. When that happens, we all lose.
Law enforcement officers are humans, just like us. They have families who, when they say goodbye, know that it could be the final time. We saw that early Thursday morning when Officer Miguel Grimaldo, who works part-time as a Sandersville police officer, was shot in the face and arm. By the grace of God, he is OK. The story of him getting shot will not spark protests or lead a movement. It is just part of the job, one we are so thankful the likes of him are a part of.
Then there were the Laurel officers who went to a noise complaint on the night of the Fourth of July and someone fired off three rounds. And last month, there were the LPD officers who pulled over a Lamar County murder suspect who was sitting on a 9mm handgun that was reportedly the murder weapon. Chillingly, he admitted that he would have fired at the officer if he hadn’t positioned himself in a defensive manner and if backup hadn’t quickly arrived. We could go on and on …
To the men and women in blue, we, along with the silent majority of supporters — many of whom can be seen on Pages 4 and 5 — salute you! We have your back, because we know that, despite the national bluster that is dominating the social conversation, you have our backs … and the backs of those who curse your very existence.
