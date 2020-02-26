One of the characteristics of Laurel Main Street and the Jones County Chamber of Commerce we salute the most is their ability to think outside the box when it comes to attracting people to our community and keeping those who live here busy with plenty of fun activities.
Many cities and counties have chili cook-offs and downtown festivals. Those are not unique. But when our city decides to drop a 7-foot pine cone to ring in the New Year, we have something unique.
On Saturday on Front Street in downtown Laurel, the first 3-on-3 Laurel Leap Day basketball tournament is scheduled to take place. (Read full story on Page A12). Leap Day happens once every four years and we cheer the effort to make something unique happen for one of the most unique days on the calendar.
A basketball tournament — especially outdoors on Front Street — will be a new endeavor. The tournament is open to men, women and coed teams.
Visitors have found their way to Laurel over the past four years thanks in large part to the success of the HGTV series “Home Town.” That success also has brought in tourists and reawakened many residents’ views on the city — and that is who the Main Street folks and those at the Chamber are trying to attract.
We can only imagine what our downtown and county organizations have on tap for the coming months. The weather will soon get warmer and the flowers will be in bloom. We have so much to look forward to — and, we are sure, some surprises for the future as well.
Of course, the efforts will be all for naught without the participation of the community. Take a stroll down to Front Street on Saturday and take in some basketball. Of course, we’d all love it if you shopped a bit and had some lunch there, too. Then go catch a bit more basketball.
Fun activities that are unique and will generate great interest will keep Laurel and Jones County as a destination for visitors and locals alike.
We look forward to what might be in the works for the rest of 2020.
