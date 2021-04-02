In three days, the voters of Laurel and Ellisville will go to the polls to chart the direction of their respective cities for the next four years. Presidential elections get the big headlines, but without question, the most important elections around here are the municipal elections and the county elections. This is where your lives are affected most.
We urge all registered voters to go cast an informed ballot. There is a penchant to vote for the letter after a candidate’s name instead of the candidate.
To get a feel for the candidates who are in primary elections on Tuesday, we sent out questionnaires to all candidates. It was not mandatory for any candidate. The responses are printed as they were received. You can find their answers to three simple questions on Pages B1-B4.
Go into the voting booth with an open mind and with the best interests of your community in mind. Who is better equipped to lead for the next four years?
Election night coverage will be available at leader-call.com and on the LL-C Facebook page.
Holding ourselves accountable to you
Ever been watching the local TV news, especially early in the morning, and notice a terrible number of mistakes in the chyron. Tornado spelled with two A’s, etc. Then the screen changes to something else. It can either be corrected on the spot or gone forever, like a cough in a stiff breeze.
Then there are publications such as ours, whose mistakes are immortalized in time. They are the bane of our existence. It is one of the most gut-wrenching feelings we can have when we realize a mistake has gotten through a crack. It happens. We hate it. All we can do is get better because of it. We know you deserve better.
You also might have noticed Thursday’s “Thumbs Down” directed at one of our own. He chose to write it and was not told to highlight a big mistake. It is and always has been the goal of this newspaper to be just like you, the working people who make this city and county flourish. We want everyone treated the same. We have given a “Thumbs Down” to individuals on many occasions. We wouldn’t treat our own any differently when they are worthy of such designation.
