Look around you — physically and in the world of social media — and see the overwhelming anger that is fomenting. We see brothers hating sisters, neighbors hating neighbors and strangers hating strangers seemingly everywhere. Hate is vile — transpose those letters and we can spell evil. It is easy to get overtaken by it all.
So we offer a Saturday elixir.
When you get done reading this editorial, close your eyes, count to 15 and think of nothing at all. Just bask in silence.
When you open your eyes, start reflecting and giving thanks.
Be happy for rising this morning, for as we know, no day is guaranteed.
Call a loved one you haven’t spoken to in quite a while and tell them just that.
Write a letter... what, with paper and pen? Yes, a letter to someone special and let them know just that — they are special.
Go outside and turn off technology and turn on nature. Take a moment to listen to the sounds. Count the different birds you hear chirping. Bask in the cool autumn air we have waited so long for. Smell the seasons changing — yes, there is a distinctive smell to autumn and it is glorious.
Do something nice for a stranger. A small gesture can go a long, long way.
Smile! There is creedence to the notion that it takes more muscles to frown than smile. Smile at a stranger until someone returns it. (You will be shocked at how many frowning people you will find.)
If you find yourself at odds with someone you care about, especially over something mundane, find a way to get past it. Ask yourself, “Is this worth it?” We only get one trip around this big green and blue ball floating in the sky. No sense wasting the most precious commodity we ever will have — time.
OK, close your eyes again. Count backward from 10.
Have a great day!
