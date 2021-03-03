At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state lifted its mandate that the state’s residents wear masks and other restrictions. The order will be in effect until March 31, unless it is amended before that if conditions warrant. Freedom!
Residents are still encouraged to wear masks and to continue to practice social distancing — something we all have become quite good at. Some regulations, such as limits on capacity and indoor sporting events and in schools, are still in place. But overall, this is a day to celebrate in Mississippi.
It also is a day to remain vigilant and to not forget the dangers that lurk because of a virus that has claimed more than half-million Americans over the past year. COVID-19 remains dangerous and we have to be cognizant of those dangers. But each day that more of us are vaccinated and continue to practice a common-sense approach to the virus, the closer we will be to eradicating this disease.
Mississippians have been put through one of the most challenging years of the state’s history — at least recent history. COVID-19 seemingly came out of nowhere a year ago with few ideas of not only how to combat it but how to control it. We have been fed mixed messages from experts far and wide. We have watched the politicization of the virus take hold as well.
Early in the pandemic, Dr. Mark Horne of South Central Regional Medical Center gave the most poignant advice on how to successfully combat the virus. We have quoted it often and wish everyone would follow it. Horne said people need to “stay sane, stay sanitary and keep their distance.” We will continue to quote it because it really is the best advice we have heard, even though we can now add “get vaccinated” as a fourth piece of advice. If we all continue to stay sane and not fly off the handle, if we all continue to vigorously wash our hands and take precautions to remain sanitary and keep our distance, we could go back to normal.
Gov. Reeves has said he hopes Tuesday’s order will be the last he will have to deliver on COVID-19. To that, we say, “From his mouth to God’s ear.” We all have a part to play to make sure that is a reality, though, and that starts by following Horne’s advice first and foremost, and also taking responsibility for ourselves, our families and our neighbors.
Now go out, breathe in the fresh air and soak in the sun. It sure feels like the dawn of a new day in the great state of Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.